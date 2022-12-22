The funeral of a boy who was hit by a car outside his school has been held in Swindon.

Harry Parker died at the scene of the crash on Akers Way near Nova Hreod Academy on 25 November.

Hundreds of family members and friends lined the streets near the school today (22 December) to pay tribute to him.

A funeral service was then held at St Mary's Church in the town.

Harry was described by his friends and teachers as "popular" and "always laughing".

Reverend Nick Lines, who conducted the service at St Mary's Church, said the impact of Harry's death on the community has been "profound".

Harry has been described as a "popular" and "charming" teenager.

"People really are deeply grieving", he said. "Harry was a big character and he was very much-loved. He had quite the sense of humour - constantly joking.

"Lots of people in the school knew and respected him - he was admired greatly.

Earlier this month, Harry's father, Adam, paid tribute to his "beautiful, golden son" in a Facebook post.

"Harry will be missed by lots but no more than us, his family", he wrote.

"Harry was a cheeky chap that could light up the room with just his presence. He had the biggest heart and loved to make people laugh.

"We are very comforted by all the support from everyone. We will be doing something to make the road safer but please bear with us at this time.”

A GoFundMe page has raised nearly £25,000 to support Harry's family after his death.