Tributes have been paid to a "beloved" father from Devon who died in a car crash.

Robert Pincombe died after a crash on the Chawleigh B3042 on 16 December.

Mr Pincombe's family have today (21 December) paid tribute to him.

They said: "Rob was a beloved son, husband, father and a great friend to many.

"Though he said it how it was and didn’t mix his words, he is viewed by many as a legend and had a heart of gold."

Devon and Cornwall Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the crash to get in touch with them by calling 101, quoting log number 0912 of 16/12/2022.