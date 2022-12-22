A police horse has been named after a Bristol maternity hospital to honour its handler’s retirement.

Avon and Somerset Police held a naming ceremony for police horse Mike yesterday (December 21), as part of final-day celebrations for their longest-serving mounted police officer.

The force bid a ‘fond farewell’ to officer Tracey Small after 27 years on the section.

As part of her final day on the job, she took part in the naming ceremony for her horse Mike, where he was formally named St. Michael - after St. Michael’s maternity hospital in Bristol.

Many police horses have names relating to places across the South West.

Avon and Somerset Police Horses tweeted: “Today we said a fond farewell to our longest serving Mounted Officer Tracey Small.

“She is retiring after 27 years on the section, and her wealth of experience in all aspects of the role will be missed.”

Members of the community have since thanked PC Tracey Small for her service.