Watch the amazing Christmas light display

A 19-year-old boy from Cornwall has built a Christmas light display that features an estimated one million bulbs.

Ben Boutwood is a lighting engineer and has been putting up his Christmas light display at his family home in Fraddon since he was 11 years old.

The display takes Ben around three weeks to put up in time to switch on for 1 December.

The teen says that while the project started off as a small hobby it has gotten bigger every year.

During the pandemic Ben continued with his tradition hoping to bring festive joy to the neighbourhood.

He said: "I kept going through Covid and made a tribute to the NHS with lights and everyone definitely loved to see it all lit up after such a hard year."

Ben says his neighbours look forward to the display and he often speaks to people who have travelled from all over the country to see the lights.

He said: "As I'm putting the lights up everyone always gets excited and says 'Oh I'm glad you're doing it gain' and 'I can't wait to see it all lit up'.

"I love seeing the faces on the locals as they drive past and have a walk around."

The display sees people from all over the country coming to catch a glimpse of Ben's work. Credit: Ben Boutwood

But the recent hike in energy prices has meant that Ben has been switching his display on less than he has in previous years.

Ben said: "I have only been switching it on during the weekends until the schools broke up for Christmas and they go on every night."

The lights will be on every night from 5pm until 9pm until Boxing Day and then from 6pm until 8.30pm from December 28 to January 1.