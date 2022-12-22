A search and rescue helicopter team has taken part in an unusual festive training exercise on Dartmoor.

The helicopter crew created a giant Christmas tree shape as they flew across the National Park yesterday (21 December).

The flight was part of a training session for the crews to spread some Christmas cheer while practising life-saving navigation.

It was mapped out by a flight tracker, with the top of the tree reaching Okehampton and the bottom just a few miles from Ivybridge.

Bristow Helicopters - the company which operates the rescue aircrafts - confirmed the flight was part of an authorised training session.

A spokesperson from the company said: "UK Search and Rescue teams are constantly training and on this occasion they were able to plan a particularly seasonal route for their routine helicopter exercises.

"An authorised and planned low-level navigational training session gave the team an opportunity to create what might be the largest Christmas tree in the UK – while keeping their vital, lifesaving skills honed and ready to respond, 24/7."

But the mapped out Christmas tree raised concerns for some people on social media, who said it was a waste of fuel and money amid the cost of living crisis.

One person said: "Money well raised during a fuel crisis", while another commented: "What a waste of fuel."

But others said they enjoyed the display. "Good for PR - all the parents showing their kids that a coastguard rescue helicopter doing a flight pattern of a Christmas tree on Dartmoor, plus is good training for flight training and navigation", one person said.

Another comment said: "You do a fantastic job hope you all have a lovely Christmas."