Thousands of people gathered at Stonehenge to celebrate the winter solstice.

On the winter solstice the northern hemisphere is at its maximum tilt away from the sun, marking the shortest day and longest night of the year.

The occasion celebrates the passing of the seasons and new beginnings throughout human history.

It's thought to be more important than the summer solstice in the pagan calendar as it marks the re-birth of the sun for a new year.

English Heritage said an “unprecedented” number of people turned up this morning, meaning car parks filled up quickly. It sent messages asking those who had not yet set off to stay away if they were driving.

Here is this year's celebration in pictures...

Credit: Stonehenge U.K

