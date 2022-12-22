A woman was grabbed and pushed to the ground onto broken glass by a stranger in Bristol.

The attack happened at around 2.20am on Saturday 26 November near Pro-Cathedral Lane in the city centre.

In an appeal issued today (22 December), Avon and Somerset Police said an unknown man approached the victim and grabbed her shoulders before forcing her to the ground, where she landed on broken glass.

The woman managed to free herself before the suspect ran off in the direction of the Triangle.

He is described as white, aged between 25 and 35, and around 5ft 8ins tall. He was said to be of a large build, with dark-blond stubble.

He is also believed to have been wearing a tracksuit top and headwear, which may have been a cap.

Police say the victim suffered only minor physical injuries, but that the mental impact of the attack will be long-lasting.

PC Alys Lynett from Avon and Somerset Police said: “This assault has had a huge impact on the victim.

"Although her physical injuries were minor, when I met up with her, she explained how she felt concerned walking in the dark because of what happened," the constable added.

Witnesses to the attack are asked to call 101, giving the call handler the reference number 5222284404.