Burglar kicked down door of family home as young child slept inside

A burglar who kicked down the door of a family's home as a young child slept inside has been jailed.

Steven Fitton, 39, kicked down the front door of a house in Bristol at around 10pm on Tuesday 11 October. The occupants, including a young child, were inside asleep.

Once inside, Fitton confronted a woman and demanded to know where there was cash in the property.

Fitton, of Willinton Road in Knowle, was jailed for two years and four months at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 21 December. He had previously pleaded guilty to one count of dwelling burglary at Bristol Magistrates' Court in October.

He was also handed an additional two weeks' imprisonment for breaching a court order and theft.

Investigating officer PC Ashley Russell said: "I cannot imagine how frightening the incident must have been for this young family.

"To have the safety of your own home shattered by a selfish offender such as Fitton, is inexcusable. I hope this sentence will reassure the victims that this man is now off the streets.

"This has been a swift investigation by our specialist burglary crime team, with Fitton being arrested, charged and first appearing in court just days after committing the crime."