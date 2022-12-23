A man says he had homophobic abuse shouted at him by a dog walker in a Gloucester park.

It happened at around 3.30pm on Tuesday (20 December) in Barnwood Park and Arboretum, off Church Lane.

He reported being approached by another dog walker who began to shout homophobic comments.

Officers now want to trace the man and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The man they want to speak to is described as being white, in his mid-60s, 5ft 10ins tall, and of a medium to heavy build. He was clean-shaven and wearing a dark green coat and flat cap. The man was walking a dog, described as being medium to large in size and with long yellow fur.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police through the website, quoting incident 352 of 20 December.

Information can also be anonymously reported through Crimestoppers.