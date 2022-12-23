Horse owners in Cornwall say they feel 'isolated and angry' after a series of horsebox thefts in St Austelll.

The crime wave targeting horseboxes and certain types of trailers started two weeks ago in the Clay Country.

The victims lived in Hewas Water, St Dennis, St Mewan, St Austell and Luxulyan.

One victim who had her horsebox stolen from outside her farm in St Austell said: "I have no idea why they are targeting horse boxes. All I can think off is that horseboxes are holding their value because there is a shortage of them.

"There has been a spate of thefts in the area. I know six people who have had horse boxes stolen."

She added: "It's the same thing everywhere. These people have come in with portable angle grinders and gone through the locks and wheel clamps our insurance policies have told us to get but that's not enough obviously.

"At least we were insured. But what annoys me the most is that these people left the gate open without any care for our animals. Luckily none of them escaped which is a relief."

The horse owner said all incidents have been reported to and logged with Devon and Cornwall Police who confirmed they are investigating the incidents.

The victim said many like her had been left to feel isolated, exposed and angry after the thefts.

A police spokesperson said: “East Cornwall is experiencing an increase in rural thefts, most notably a series of horse trailer thefts.

“People are asked to be extra vigilant and report suspicious vehicles, especially in the more remote, rural areas, by calling 101.”

Jodie Drew, who had her horse box taken on Saturday 17 December from St Mewan said: "Some complete scum bags decided they would break into our yard and steal our trailer at around midnight. If anyone lives in the area and has CCTV or seen anything please contact me."

Rockwenna Livery Yard also had a horsebox stolen. They said: "Our Ifor Williams horse trailer 500 was stolen from our field. Please share with everyone. Make this trailer too hot to handle."

John Vokes also warned that thieves broke into his yard and shed in Luxulyan and stole £4,000 worth of tools and equipment. He said: "Please be aware they are going around the area."