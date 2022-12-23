A man has been arrested following a two-vehicle crash that saw a First Bus double-decker pushed off the road and into a house in Bristol.

The man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to report an incident.

It comes as a VW Golf collided with a 75 bus on Highridge Road in Bishopsworth around 10pm on 15 December - causing the bus to smash into the front of the family home.

One woman travelling in the bus was taken to hospital but no one in the house was injured.

The driver of the car is believed to have fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We have arrested a man, in his 20s, on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to report a collision.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

The house has been fenced off as repair works are carried out on the building.