Cornwall Aviation Heritage Centre has a new home on the horizon after closing its doors to the public.

The museum stopped operating at the end of October ahead of its current site lease with Cornwall Council expiring at the end of March 2023.

It was feared there was not going to be a suitable location which could retain all the aircraft at its current hanger near the Cornwall Airport Newquay runway.

The Cornwall Aviation Heritage Centre and the Cornwall Aerospace Education Trust say proposals for a new 10-acre site adjacent to Cornwall Airport will create a "modern, interactive, aerospace visitor centre and multi-functional education facility".

They also confirm the new location "will enable all of the Cornwall Aviation Heritage Centre's aircraft, exhibits and facilities to be transferred intact".

When closure was on the cards nearly 37,000 people signed a petition to save the educational centre. Credit: ITV News

The museum's directors said: "After so many months of facing what seemed like the sad end of our dream, this opportunity is the best thing that could have happened."

They confirmed the new centre will be "will be bigger, better and fully up-to-date".

New plans include a celebration of the aviation heritage of Cornwall and the UK, and interactive STEM and aerospace education and training resources for every level.

The team behind the museum say they are in regular contact with Cornwall Council to work on their "challenging" planning applications and prepare their business case to see if Cornwall Council will support the project.