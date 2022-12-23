Search underway for missing 9-year-old boy in Somerset

Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A 9-year-old-boy has been reported missing in Somerset this morning (23 December).

Tristan went missing from the Worle area of Weston-super-Mare between 2.30 and 8.30am.

He's described as white, male, about 4ft 9ins and has short mousey-brown hair.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police say it's believed he does not have access to any money or a mobile phone.

Anyone who has seen Tristan is being urged to call 999 quoting reference 5222305392.