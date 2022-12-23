Credit: Royal Cornwall Hospitals had 470 arrivals last week, of which 337 – 72% – waited over an hour to be handed to A&E teams.

More than half of people arriving at hospitals in the South West by ambulance were waiting more than an hour before being handed to A&E teams last week.

Trusts running hospitals in Bristol and Weston-super-Mare and in Gloucestershire were the joint worst in the country - with 58% of patients waiting more than an hour.

University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Bristol Royal Infirmary and Weston General Hospital, saw 381 out of 655 patients (58%) wait more than 60 minutes to be handed over from 12 December to 18 December.

Meanwhile Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which operates Gloucestershire Royal and Cheltenham General, saw 345 of its 595 patients wait for more than an hour (58%).

A handover delay does not always mean a patient has waited in the ambulance. They may have been moved into an A&E department until staff were available to complete the handover.

Delays were high across the week, with no clear evidence that industrial action taken by nurses on Wednesday, December 15, had a specific impact.

Where in the South West did people face the longest handover delays?

The following data shows how many patients waited up to 30 minutes, between 30 and 60 minutes and over 60 minutes for each NHS trust in the South West from December 12 to 18.

Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Of the 296 patients arriving at Dorset County Hospital, 25 (8.5%) waited between 30 and 60 minutes. A further 24 (8%) waited more than an hour.

Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Of the 595 patients arriving at Gloucestershire Hospital, 105 (18%) waited between 30 and 60 minutes. A further 345 (58%) waited more than an hour.

Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Of the 350 patients arriving at Great Western Hospital, 53 (15%) waited between 30 and 60 minutes. A further 177 (51%) waited more than an hour.

North Bristol NHS Trust

Of the 438 patients arriving at North Bristol Hospital, 78 (18%) waited between 30 and 60 minutes. A further 243 (55%) waited more than an hour.

Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust

Of the 470 patients arriving at Royal Cornwall Hospital, 62 (13%) waited between 30 and 60 minutes. A further 337 (71%) waited more than an hour.

Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Of the 795 patients arriving at Royal Devon University Hospital, 167 (21%) waited between 30 and 60 minutes. A further 356 (45%) waited more than an hour.

Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust

Of the 352 patients arriving at Royal United Hospital Bath, 34 (10%) waited between 30 and 60 minutes. A further 231 (66%) waited more than an hour.

Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust

Of the 234 patients arriving at Salisbury Hospital, 27 (11.5%) waited between 30 and 60 minutes. A further 106 (45%) waited more than an hour.

Somerset NHS Foundation Trust

Of the 383 patients arriving at Somerset Hospitals, 98 (11.5%) waited between 30 and 60 minutes. A further 231 (25.5%) waited more than an hour.

Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust

Of the 688 patients arriving at Torbay and South Devon Hospitals, 45 (6.5%) waited between 30 and 60 minutes. A further 239 (35%) waited more than an hour.

University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust

Of the 655 patients arriving at University Hospitals Bristol and Weston, 101 (15.5%) waited between 30 and 60 minutes. A further 381 (58%) waited more than an hour.

University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust

Of the 817 patients arriving at University Hospitals Dorset, 154 (19%) waited between 30 and 60 minutes. A further 409 (50%) waited more than an hour.

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust

Of the 421 patients arriving at University Hospitals Plymouth, 58 (14%) waited between 30 and 60 minutes. A further 276 (65.5%) waited more than an hour.

Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Of the 283 patients arriving at Yeovil District Hospital, 61 (21.5%) waited between 30 and 60 minutes. A further 49 (17%) waited more than an hour.

What's causing ambulance handover delays?

The latest statistics have been released after South Western Ambulance Service declared a critical incident, urging the public to think carefully before dialling 999.

It said: "The public can help us by only calling 999 for life-threatening emergencies, we absolutely must have crews available for the most life-threatening conditions and we will be prioritising these patients."

Cornwall’s health and care system also declared a critical incident this week.

But the level of delays reflects the ongoing struggle faced by hospitals to find space for new arrivals.

A spokesperson for NHS England South West said: "Ahead of winter, the NHS in the South West has already been facing considerable demand and is now facing a big increase in hospital flu cases compared to last year.

"NHS staff have worked incredibly hard to prepare for this winter with new 24/7 system control centres, falls response services and additional beds and call handlers.

"Ahead of the Christmas Holiday when GP surgeries are closed we would urge people to use 111 online or on the phone if you need medical help."