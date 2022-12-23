Police have released an image of two men they would like to speak to after a pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a crash involving two electric motorbikes.

The woman, in her 20s, needed surgery on multiple fractures to her right leg and ankle.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Monday 5 December near the Imperial Road junction on Whiteladies Road.

The two motorcyclists fled the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police is asking people to get in touch if they recognise the men pictured.

One of the men is wearing distinctive red gloves and trainers, sitting on a recognisable bike with a yellow pattern on the frame.

The other is carrying a black rucksack with a white stripe.

The force is urging people to contact 101, quoting reference number 5222291705.