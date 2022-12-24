A four-year-old boy has died following a "serious medical incident" at a Center Parcs resort.

Emergency services were called to the Longleat leisure resort on Christmas Eve morning at around 11am.

South Western Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

A spokesperson from Wiltshire Police said: "Sadly, it’s been confirmed that a four-year-old boy has died following an incident at Center Parcs Longleat Forest near Warminster shortly after 11am this morning (24/12).

"This is not being treated as suspicious. Our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this difficult time."

A Center Parcs spokesperson said: "W e are deeply saddened by the tragic news that a young guest has passed away at Longleat Forest today.

"We are offering our support to the family and to our employees who provided immediate assistance."

"Our thoughts remain with the family at this very difficult time."

