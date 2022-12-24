The A390 at Grampound in Cornwall has been blocked after a car crashed into the side of a building, causing its walls to collapse.

The incident was reported to have taken place on Fore Street at around 2.30pm this afternoon (24 December) between the Dolphin Inn Pub and Tregony turn off.

Police, firefighters and paramedics have attended the road in the centre of the village between Truro and St Austell.

A photo taken by a resident shows the car under rubble and embedded in the building, which is attached to the village's historic clock tower. The first floor of the property has also collapsed.A member of staff at the Dolphin Pub nearby confirmed that everyone involved in the incident is "okay".Traffic and travel monitoring system Inrix reported: "A390 Fore Street in both directions closed, queueing traffic due to accident between Dolphin Inn Pub and Bosillion Lane.

"Sensors suggest the closure has been extended. Affecting traffic heading to and from Truo and St Austell."

Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for a comment about the incident.