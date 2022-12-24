Fire crews have been tackling a large blaze that started in a suspected cannabis factory in South Gloucestershire.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called to Moravian Road in Kingswood at around 6am this morning (24 December).

Six fire engines attended along with around 40 firefighters at the height of the blaze.

Around 40 firefighters attended the blaze this morning. Credit: BPM Media

Avon and Somerset Police officers were also in attendance.

A spokesperson from the force told ITV News West Country: “Fire advised us that they have discovered, what is believed to be a cannabis factory.

“Police enquiries are continuing. The cause of the fire it not thought to be suspicious."

Road closures are in place along Moravian Road to the junction with Bright Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 5222306102

