Former Royal Marine Mark Ormrod MBE, from Plymouth, has set a new world record as the fastest man to swim a kilometre using only one arm.

The former Marine set off from Devil's Point at around 7.30am this morning. He completed the course in 35 minutes and 48 seconds, far quicker than he expected.

All of the money raised by his epic efforts will go to Reorg, a charity which helps people from the armed forces and emergency services who are suffering from physical and psychological trauma.

He has so far raised more than £600,000 for the charity through his many challenges. His latest being a 99.9 mile overnight cycle challenge for charity.

"I wanted to do something where I could get together with my friends and do something we all enjoy, which is open water swimming and break a world record at the same time and raise some money", he said.

It is fifteen years to the day today (24 December) since the triple amputee lost his limbs in a blast in Afghanistan.

"In the early days I thought I'd be lucky if I could be semi-independent around the house", he told ITV News West Country.

"But I'm fully independent now, with a new career, growing family, growing community of friends and doing things like this is incredible."

One of the time keepers on the swimming challenge was physiotherapist Liz Brew who helped introduce him to swimming during his recovery.

"He's just gone from strength to strength - he's won medals at the warrior games, he's just the most amazing inspiration", she said.

After completing the challenge, he said: "It's cool. It's cold so I haven't quite got the feeling back in my face but it'll sink in later when I've got my hoodie on at home and I'm all warm watching home alone."