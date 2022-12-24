Pictures from inside a derelict school in Cornwall have revealed decades-old maths lessons still visible on old chalkboards.

The Pool School, on Church Road in Pool, was built during the late Victorian era but closed in 2003 after more than 100 years as an educational establishment.

It has now been put on the market for more than £500,000.

Despite much of the interior falling into disrepair, the blackboards still have chalk writing on them from their last lessons.

Chalk writing can be seen on one of the blackboards Credit: BPM Media

The school is up for sale for £525,000. Credit: BPM Media

On one, the date of 14 February 1996, Valentine's Day, has been neatly written in chalk.

The school was built in 1896 and is believed to have been designed by the famous Cornish architect Silvanus Trevail, who built as many as 50 schools in the county.

It continued to be used as an additional site for maths and geography lessons after the new Pool School was built across the road in the 1970s.

When new buildings were added in 2003 to what would become Pool Academy, the old school was no longer needed for education.

The simple symmetrical layout of the building meant that it could easily be split in two, with separate entrances for boys and girls Credit: BPM Media

An old mural celebrated Cornwall's mining heritage Credit: BPM Media

At the eastern end of the old school hall there is a mural, which, according to old photographs, once covered the whole of the back wall.

The painting celebrates Richard Trevithick, an inventor and engineer, and the mining heritage of the local area.

Paint and wallpaper are peeling off the walls at the former School Credit: BPM Media

Credit: BPM Media

The Grade II property has been given conditional planning consent for a total of four 3/4 bedroom homes.

The old school is on the market for £525,000 according to property consultants Vickery Holman.