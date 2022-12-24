Emergency services are responding to a “serious medical incident” involving a child at a Center Parcs resort.

Wiltshire Police said officers had attended the leisure complex at Longleat in support of the South Western Ambulance Service on Christmas Eve morning.

“We’re in attendance at Longleat Center Parcs near Warminster in support of South Western Ambulance Service following reports of a serious medical incident involving a child shortly after 11am today,” a spokesperson from the force said.

“We will provide a further update when it’s appropriate to do so."

