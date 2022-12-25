North Devon 'tent boy' Max Woosey has celebrated his 1000th consecutive night camping out.

He started his fundraising adventure almost three years ago - on March 28th 2020 - and has raised more than £800,000 for the North Devon Hospice.

In May he received the British Empire Medal in recognition for 'services to fundraising for the North Devon Hospice during Covid-19’.

On Christmas Eve Max posted on Twitter that he was about to mark his 1000th night in his garden in Braunton, adding: "I’m so glad I didn’t take no for an answer (Sorry Mum!) I have had the best adventure ever!"

Max wanted to raise money for the North Devon Hospice after staff cared for a close family friend, 74-year-old Rick Abbott, in the last days of his life.

Mr Abbott, who had been a keen camper and outdoor sports enthusiast, gave Max his first tent before he died and Max promised Mr Abbott that he would have own adventures in it.

Since then, Max has spent nights at London Zoo, on hotel balconies and even camped in the garden of Number 10 Downing Street.

