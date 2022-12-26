The biker community in Cornwall has come together to escort a brave 12-year-old boy on his final journey.

Jozef Stasiak passed away on December 12 - and his family put out a plea asking for as many bikers as possible to ride with him at their son's funeral on Christmas Eve.

Jozef and his twin Jacob were born after fighting twin-to-twin transfusion and were very sick from birth. After a hard fight, their parents Heidi and Dom lost Jacob and now have lost Jozef too.

Jozef faced many complex medical needs throughout his life, from epilepsy to being tube-fed and not being able to see.

Josef Stasiak passed away on December 12. He was only 12. Credit: BPM Media

On December 24, hundreds of bikers gathered at Carnon Downs to follow the hearse along the route to Budock Church near Falmouth.

Huge crowds lined the roads to watch the moving procession. The fire service also stood to attention as the coffin passed by.

Jozef’s coffin was transported in an adapted motorbike and side car, and bikers revved their engines in tribute to the inspirational young man.

Everybody in attendance said that this was the perfect farewell to a brave young boy.

Christian Wicks-Lightfoot said: “A massive thank you to everyone, all the riders attending, Falmouth football club, the Jennings run marshals, David Saunby and anyone who helped organise and run the day.

“Also a massive thank you to the public for turning out to see the ride and to those patiently waiting in traffic who've had there's journey's delayed but waited patiently for the procession to go. Warm love to Jozef's family I hope we all did you proud.”

Bikers revved their engines in tribute to the inspirational young man Credit: Michael Holt

Duane Shaky Bullocke added: “A very sad day, but a marvellous community spirit all pulling together from the fantastic bikers, Falmouth Town Football Club and CJ’s in Budock for the parking, and refreshments for the bikers.

"I can’t even begin to imagine what the family must be feeling today, but I hope they can take comfort from everyone who cared and played a fantastic part."

Jozef, who switched the Falmouth Christmas lights on in 2019, also loved animals.

His parents and siblings would smuggle their pets to see him in hospital despite it not being allowed, including a rabbit and on one occasion litter of puppies.