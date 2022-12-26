Firefighters in Cornwall have rescued a dog after it got stuck in mud. The incident happened on Christmas Day at Lamouth Creek, Trelissick.

The dog, named Dexter, was too tired to be able to walk back to shore.

A spokesperson for Cornwall's fire service said: "Critical Control received a call reporting a dog in the mud that was becoming fatigued and unable to walk back to shore.

"Crews from Truro and Falmouth attended and were able to successfully rescue the dog and reunite him with his owners."

Truro Community Fire Station added: "Our second shout of the day for Truro Orange Watch with Falmouth Community Fire Station water rescue technicians Tom and Tarryn, to rescue poor Dexter the dog.

"He is now safe and sound and home to enjoy his Christmas dinner with his family!

"Please be careful around mud and water if you're out walking this Christmas, especially with your dogs.

"Merry Christmas from Truro Orange Watch and we wish you a safe and happy festive period."