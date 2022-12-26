Guests booked into a hotel for Christmas had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said ten fire engines were called to the Headland Hotel in Torquay.

The incident happened just after 10pm on Christmas Eve.

Four people were rescued from the hotel by firefighters using ladders.

A fire service spokesperson said: “This was a fire in the kitchen area of the hotel, which was heavily smoke-logged on the ground and first floor.

“There were at least eight rooms that still needed to be checked for occupants. Up to eight firefighters using breathing apparatus were searching the remaining rooms.”

By 1am it had been confirmed that everyone had been accounted for.

“The kitchen was 100% damaged by fire and the dining area 100% smoke-damaged,” the spokesperson added.

“The remainder of the hotel was slightly smoke-damaged.

"All guests have been moved to alternative accommodation.”