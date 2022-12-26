Meet the first baby born on Christmas Day at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital

Alicjia Zuzanna came into the world at 1am on Christmas Day Credit: Gloucestershire Royal Hospital

Midwives at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital have been busy delivering babies into the world on Christmas Day.

The first to arrive on Christmas Day was little Alicjia.

Her mum and dad, Sandra and Peter, have shared a picture of their newly expanded family.

She weighed 6lb 1oz and was delivered by Gloucestershire Royal midwife Lynsey.

Mum and dad said they are looking forward to returning home in Tewkesbury.