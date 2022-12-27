Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Alex Fletcher returned to the pitch here.

Bath City striker Alex Fletcher returned to Twerton Park for the first time yesterday, just under two months after he collided with a wall and suffered a serious head injury during a match.

The 23-year-old hit the advertising hoardings that surround the pitch at the stadium during his team’s match on November 8.

He underwent emergency neurosurgery that night and spent a number of weeks in intensive care.

He was discharged from hospital earlier this month and on Boxing day attended his club’s match to thank fans for their support over recent months.

Bath City were hosting rivals Chippenham Town in the league and both sides stood to applaud the forward onto the pitch with his fiancee before he clapped the fans in the stadium.

Fletcher then watched on as his team lost the derby match 3-1.

After the match though everyone’s thoughts were on the fan favourite and how positive his appearance was in his battle of recovery.

Bath manager Jerry Gill said "We're still trying to get rid of the demons of that night so this is another bit of progress for us all that Alex is here in person.

"It's all about Alex tonight, for him to go away knowing that he's put another step on the ladder to his rehabilitation is what matters."