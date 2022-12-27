Fire crews have urged people to stay away from an industrial estate in Somerset after a large blaze broke out.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service warned that crews were tackling the fire, on Oldmixon Industrial Estate, Weston-super-Mare in the early hours of this morning (27 December).

Residents have been asked to close windows and doors, where possible.

In a tweet, Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: "Good morning. Please be aware of a large fire ongoing in Oldmixon Industrial Estate.

“Avoid the area if possible, please can local residents close windows and doors where possible."

Crews from Bedminster Fire Station were also at the scene, where both appliances assisted Avon Fire and Rescue Service.

This story is ongoing.