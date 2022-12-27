Former Lord Lieutenant of Gloucestershire left ‘completely shattered’ by the death of his wife
The wife of the former Lord Lieutenant of Gloucestershire has died at the age of 82, following a stroke.
Sir Henry Elwes confirmed that his wife, Lady Carolyn Elwes had suffered a stroke on Thursday 22 December, and died hours later at Cheltenham General Hospital.
She had been making a Christmas present on her sewing machine when she collapsed and hit her head.
Speaking on Christmas Day from the family estate at Colesbourne, Gloucestershire, Sir Henry said: “I am completely shattered by Carolyn’s sudden death after 60 years of marriage.
"She was an amazing support to me and we had a marvellous understanding”.
Sir Henry and his son rushed Lady Carolyn to Cheltenham General Hospital, as there was no ambulance available.
He added: “But I must say that even had an ambulance been available, she would not have survived as her brain injuries were so severe”, said Sir Henry.
Lady Carolyn had been a leading figure nationally and regionally in the health, mental health services, St John Ambulance, Royal British Legion plus many local charities.