The wife of the former Lord Lieutenant of Gloucestershire has died at the age of 82, following a stroke.

Sir Henry Elwes confirmed that his wife, Lady Carolyn Elwes had suffered a stroke on Thursday 22 December, and died hours later at Cheltenham General Hospital.

She had been making a Christmas present on her sewing machine when she collapsed and hit her head.

Speaking on Christmas Day from the family estate at Colesbourne, Gloucestershire, Sir Henry said: “I am completely shattered by Carolyn’s sudden death after 60 years of marriage.

"She was an amazing support to me and we had a marvellous understanding”.

Sir Henry and his son rushed Lady Carolyn to Cheltenham General Hospital, as there was no ambulance available.

He added: “But I must say that even had an ambulance been available, she would not have survived as her brain injuries were so severe”, said Sir Henry.

Lady Carolyn had been a leading figure nationally and regionally in the health, mental health services, St John Ambulance, Royal British Legion plus many local charities.