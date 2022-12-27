Gloucestershire Police are appealing for help in locating a man who has gone missing from Stonehouse.

Simon, aged 36, has not been seen by his family since yesterday (Monday 26 December).

The family say they have not spoken to him since earlier today.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has information on his whereabouts to come forward.

It is believed he may be in the Frampton on Severn or Hardwicke areas of Gloucester.

Simon is described as being a white man, 5ft 8in tall, and of a stocky build. He has dark brown, receding hair and usually wears jeans and a hooded top.

Anybody with information on Simon’s location is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 98 of 27 December.