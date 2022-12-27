Why people in Cornwall are getting £30 off their water bill

Customers in Cornwall will receive £30 off this year’s water bill after a one-of-a-kind incentive scheme was launched by South West Water.

In November, Residents were asked to come together in helping ‘Stop the Drop’ in reservoir levels, offering a £30 bill credit if Colliford Reservoir on Bodmin Moor reached 30% storage capacity by the end of the year.

The company announced on December 22, that collective efforts had helped increase Colliford to over 30% and as a result, all household customers in Cornwall will receive a credit on their next bill.

South West Water’s efforts to reserve water have helped stabilise reservoir levels across the region, after an exceptionally hot and dry summer.

Earlier this year Colliford Reservoir, which serves around 255,000 households in Cornwall, fell to its lowers ever recorded level.

In December, the company revealed new research which showed 79% of adults living in Cornwall and Devon intend to make long-term changes to reduce their water usage, as over half of people (57%) took shorter showers in 2021 in order to cut back and save water.

Susan Davy, CEO of the company which owns South West Water, said: “I’m delighted that customers have helped show what a big difference small steps can make when multiplied across our region, and I would like to thank every customer who has taken steps to reduce their water consumption and help Colliford reach 30% capacity.

“Since launching our Stop the Drop customer initiative we have seen water consumption across Cornwall reduce at times compared to last year, but there is still more to be done.

"By making long-term changes to our water habits we can help our reservoirs continue to recover ahead of the spring and summer months.

“For those customers looking to make New Year’s resolutions, not only is saving water great for the environment, but if you are on a water meter it can save you money on your bills.”