Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was threatened in Bristol earlier this month.

The victim was walking along Worcester Road in Clifton at around 4.45pm on Friday 9 December, when she felt a man walking close behind her.

She was concerned about the man’s behaviour so crossed the road and began walking down Pembroke Road, but the man continued to follow her.

He proceeded to make sexualised verbal threats to her and touched her back.

A male passer-by, who could see the woman was concerned by what was happening, stopped to check on her welfare and ensure she was safe.

The force received an online report following the incident.

The offender is described as a white male in his 40s or 50s, about 5ft 7ins with pale blond stubble.

He was wearing a pale-yellow beanie hat and a long combat-style coat with large pockets at the time of the incident.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and Avon and Somerset’s neighbourhood policing team informed to help with their patrols.

Witnesses are being urged to contact 101, quoting reference number 5222295429.