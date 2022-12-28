Bristol City appoint longest-serving Premier League CEO as chief executive

Bristol City have appointed the longest-serving Premier League CEO as their chief executive.

Phil Alexander will replace Richard Gould in the position from February.

The 60-year-old has extensive experience having spent 26 years as chief executive at Premier League club Crystal Palace – the longest-serving of any CEO in the division.

Alexander stepped down from the role in May when he was awarded ‘Premier League CEO of the Year’ at the Football Business Awards.

Crystal Palace's former chief executive Phil Alexander (left), coach Mark Bright and owner Steve Parish (right) in the stands Credit: Daniel Hambury/PA Archive/PA Images

He said: "I’m really looking forward to the challenge of being CEO of such a great club.

"I’ve been hugely impressed by the ambition of the owner and chairman and I’m very much aware of the passion of the fans and their appetite for success.

"The infrastructure at Bristol City is ready for the Premier League and I will be working hard with everybody at the club to achieve the goal of promotion."

Alexander takes over from Gould at the end of the January transfer window and is expected to work under significant financial restrictions to meet the EFL’s Profit and Sustainability regulations for 2023.

Phil Alexander (left) and Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish (right) in the stands in a fixture against West Bromwich Albion Credit: Daniel Hambury/PA Archive/PA Images

Chairman Jon Lansdown said: "We are delighted to secure someone of Phil’s calibre and football experience from a highly competitive field of candidates.

"He has operated at the highest level of English club football and knows what is required for success both on and off the field.

"There will be a handover period with Richard until the end of the transfer window before Phil takes over fully in February."

The Lansdowns also remain in the process of trying to sell a stake in the club, with Steve Lansdown confirming they were seeking additional investment last year.

Alexander was in position at Palace when portions of the club were sold to American investors Josh Harris and David Blitzer in 2015, and John Textor in 2021.

He was at Reading and Norwich City in his youth as well as enjoying an amateur career with Wokingham Town and Bracknell Town.

He also played American football, as a kicker, for the London Monarchs and Farnham Knights before moving into football administration.

Alexander was appointed Palace CEO in 1996 and guided the club through two administrations as well as three promotions to the Premier League and was a member of the FA Council, representing the Premier League, and sat on the FA’s Professional Game Board.