A dog was rescued after it fell 50 feet from a reservoir dam in Devon.

The black Labrador, called Obi, had “vaulted” over the edge of a reservoir in Yelverton, falling the huge distance on Boxing Day afternoon.

There are two dams in the Burrator Reservoir, and Obi fell from the largest one.

Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team assisted emergency services at the scene, despite not usually being involved in the search for lost animals.

Crews say they battled darkness and fast-flowing water to bring Obi to safety.

He was then taken to a nearby veterinary practice in Yelverton for treatment. Vets say he escaped relatively unharmed.

Sharing details of the incident, the rescue team, said: "At 4.19pm we were called by the police at the request of Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service who required assistance in a search for an injured dog.

“Obi, the black Labrador, had vaulted the parapet of Burrator Reservoir dam and fallen around 50 feet into the valley below. He was spotted by a member of the public but then disappeared.

"Mountain Rescue Teams do not usually search for lost animals, but to avoid risk to members of the public who were intent on searching in darkness alongside fast-flowing water we deployed our members who are trained and equipped for such tasks.

"Thankfully, within minutes of beginning our search pattern Obi was spotted and his owners were escorted to him."