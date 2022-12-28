A 58-year-old man has died following an incident which closed the M5 in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were called to reports of a man falling from an overbridge between junction 25 and 26 at around 8am this morning (28 December).

Both carriageways between Taunton and Wellington were closed as a result.

A police spokesperson said the man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer.

"Officers are now appealing for witnesses who may have been travelling on the M5 between junction 25 and 26 or along Honiton Road, which goes over the motorway, around the time of the incident", they added.

"If you have any information, please contact 101 and quote reference 5222308019."

The M5 northbound was opened at around noon. The southbound carriageway is still closed.