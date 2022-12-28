A man who collapsed during a skittles match in Wiltshire says he would not be alive unless he had been saved by firefighters who happened to be training nearby.

Ray Gilson, 75, was at Malmesbury Football Club on 7 November when the incident happened.

The fire crew were on station for their weekly drill night when a member of the public came in and asked for help. They found Mr Gilson unresponsive and not breathing.

After starting CPR and using their defibrillator to administer four shocks, the crew successfully restarted Ray’s heart and, by the time South Western Ambulance Service took him to hospital, he was conscious.

After 10 days at Bristol Heart Institute, Ray was able to return to his home in Sutton Benger and is now making a good recovery.

On Monday 19 December Ray visited Malmesbury fire station to thank those who came to his aid.

He met Watch Manager Chris Harvey, Crew Manager Jamie Johnstone, and Firefighters Bret Gardiner, Alex Hughes, Neil Risby and Jae Wright.

Mr Gilson said: “The fire service saved my life. I know how lucky I was that they were at the station that evening doing training.

"I wouldn’t have been here if they weren’t there that night.”

Group Manager Jim Weston said: “I am extremely proud of the team at Malmesbury for their professionalism and skill at this incident, which resulted in a life being saved.

"If anyone in the local community is interested in becoming an on-call firefighter, we are recruiting, so please get in touch!”