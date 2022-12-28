A mansion which featured in a BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice has been put on the market for £5m.

Luckington Court is a Grade II* listed property in the village of Luckington near Chippenham, Wiltshire.

There has been a manor house on the Cotswolds site since the 11th century, and the house was later remodelled and extended.

Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle in 'Pride and Prejudice' Credit: Tophams/Topham Picturepoint/Press Association Images

The property is most well-known for appearing in the 1995 BBC TV series of Jane Austen's famous novel, Pride and Prejudice.

The critically acclaimed adaptation starred Colin Firth as Mr Darcy and Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet.

The exteriors and some of the interiors were used to showcase Longbourn, the Bennet family home.

The estate includes the main house as well as outbuildings and land Credit: Wolley & Wallis

According to the estate agents Wolley & Wallis, the estate also includes five other dwellings, farm buildings and seven hectares of pastures and woodland.

The main house includes eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a tennis court and croquet lawn.

The listing also includes a number of outbuildings including a home farmyard, a stable block and an outdoor riding school.

The estate was last put up for sale in 2017 with a listing price of £9m.