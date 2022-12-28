A man was hospitalised after being hit by a car in Gloucestershire, prompting a police appeal for information.

The pedestrian was hit by a black Volkswagen Golf on the A38 northbound towards the M50 near Tewkesbury on November 30.

The crash took place near the junction of Page's Lane and Twyning at around 5.40pm.

The man, in his 50s, was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Officers from Gloucestershire Police spoke to the driver of the car at the scene but are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision or who saw the Volkswagen in the lead up to the collision is also asked to come forward.

"Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 346 of 30 November."