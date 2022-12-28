Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the Newquay coastguard helicopter rescued a stranded swimmer

A swimmer was airlifted to safety after she was cut off by the tide near Tintagel in Cornwall.

The woman, who was on holiday, managed to call 999 when she became stranded on the rocks at Trebarwith Strand at around 5pm.

Polzeath and Boscastle coastguard teams as well as Port Isaac and Padstow lifeboats were involved in locating the woman as darkness fell. A rescue helicopter from Newquay was also needed due to the challenging conditions.

The woman was checked over by crews and was able to make her own way home after the rescue.

Paddy Corcoran, HM Coastguard said: "The swimmer, who was visiting the area, did exactly the right thing by calling for help and not getting herself into more difficulty.

‘If you’re going to the coast, no matter what you’re doing, please always check the weather and tide times before you head out.

"When you arrive make sure you know where, when and how you can leave the area safely.

"Tell someone where you are going and when you plan to be back, and always take an appropriate means of communication to call for help if the worst should happen.

"We really do have such a beautiful coastline, but it can be dangerous, we want everyone to enjoy it, but please be aware of what could happen and prepare accordingly."