Three men have been arrested after a 'large-scale disorder' at a holiday park in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers were called to the Welcome Family Holiday Park in Dawlish Warren on Christmas Day.

They found one man with injuries to his hand when they arrived. He has since been taken to hospital for treatment.

A 30-year-old man from Enfield and a 23-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead were arrested on suspicion of affray.

An 18-year-old also from Hemel Hempstead was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

All three men have been released on police bail with conditions, police have said.