Two people arrested on suspicion of murder after disappearance of Wiltshire man

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the disappearance of a Wiltshire man.

36-year-old Kiran Pun, from Amesbury, was last seen at around 7.30pm on Thursday 1 December getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station.

A 29-year-old from Fleet and a 36-year-old from Aldershot have been released on police bail to return on 23 March 2023.

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb, from Hampshire Police, said: “We continue to work hard to find out where Kiran might be or what might have happened to him.

“If you have seen him since his disappearance or know anything which could help us find him, please get in touch. No matter how small, your information could be vital.”

Kiran has links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 8 – 5ft 9ins tall, with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is being urged to contact police by calling 101 and quoting the reference 44220510992.