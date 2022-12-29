A Staffordshire Bull Terrier was stolen from its owner and taken away in a white van in Weston-super-Mare's town centre.

Jazz, who is grey with a white marking on her front right leg, was taken in Regent Street at around 10.50pm on Tuesday 20 December.

Avon and Somerset Police say the suspect made off with the dog in a white van, which was parked in Oxford Street outside The Loft nightclub.

Police have released a CCTV image of two men Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

They have issued a CCTV image of two men they want to speak to in connection with their investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "They are both described as young, white men, aged around 18-years-old.

"They are both shown wearing black jackets, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers. One has short, dark hair and the other is blonde.

"If you have any information, or can identify the individuals in the CCTV images, please contact 101 and quote reference 5222303634."