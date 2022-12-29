Police have issued an image of a person they want to speak to after a man reported having 'homophobic abuse' shouted at him in a Gloucester park.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Tuesday 20 December in Barnwood Park and Arboretum.

Officers from Gloucestershire Police want to speak to the man pictured and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The person they want to speak to is described as being male, white, in his mid-60s, 5ft 10in in height, and of a medium to heavy build.

He was clean shaven and was walking a dog, described as being medium to large in size and with long yellow fur.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police through the website, quoting incident 352 of 20 December.