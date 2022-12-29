An historic pub in Gloucestershire is set to be demolished to make way for a multi-million pound road expansion.

The Air Balloon on the A417 at Birdlip has announced it will be closing its doors for the last time on New Year's Eve.

Managers at the 200-year-old pub posted on their Facebook page earlier this month, telling their customers of their planned closure.

The post reads: "As many of you will know, for a number of years now there has been talk of the new A417 highways plan, which would require the closure of our pub to make way for the new road.

The stretch of road is notorious for congestion Credit: Google maps

"We have loved serving you all over the years but sadly the time has come where the pub will be closing in order to make way for the new road.

"Our final day will be New Year's Eve, when we are closing at 5pm.

"As you will understand, this is a difficult time but we're looking forward to giving everyone a last great Christmas with us to remember and we want to say thank you to everyone who has already messaged us or spoken to us to pass on their best wishes to all the team."

It comes after a £460m scheme to upgrade the A417 between Gloucester and Swindon were given the go-ahead.

The 3-mile stretch of single-lane carriageway is a hotspot for congestion, between the Brockworth bypass and Cowley roundabout.

Many of the pub's visitors and regulars have posted on social media in the wake of the announcement, sharing their sadness at the closure.

Maria Christine wrote: "This is so sad. I lived all my childhood at the bottom of Crickley Hill and the Air Balloon was our go to for family birthday meals, and after we moved a regular spot for meet ups and reunions.

"My brother and I also used to cycle up there as kids and free wheel down the hill on the old road. So sad to see the end of some dear memories."