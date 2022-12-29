A man in his 60s has died and four people have been seriously injured after a crash on the A388 at Callington.

The collision happened at around 6.30pm on Tuesday (27 December) near Westcott Cross, St Dominick.

Devon and Cornwall Police say a silver Vauxhall Zafira and a green Honda Jazz crashed. The driver of the Honda, a man from Cornwall, died at the scene.

Three other occupants of the same vehicle also suffered serious injuries and have been taken to hospital. A fourth passenger was hurt but his injuries are described as minor.

The driver of the Zafira was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving.

He also sustained serious injuries and was later de-arrested while in hospital.

The road was closed for ten and a half hours for investigations.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses or those with dashcam footage to get in touch via their website or by calling 101 quoting log 646 of 27 December.