A man was left with serious injuries after he was attacked and punched as he was walking home in Plymouth.

Police say the man had to be taken to hospital after the unprovoked assault by two unknown men in Trelawney Avenue, St Budeaux.

The attack is reported to have happened between 11pm and 11.30pm on Tuesday 20 December.

Devon and Cornwall Police say he was repeatedly punched and might have been hit with an object. The victim, who is in his 40s and from Plymouth, sustained injuries to his face.

Officers are appealing for information and are looking for two male suspects.

A spokesperson from the force said: "One is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of large build, and wearing a black coat.

"The second man was also white, between 6ft and 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build, and was wearing a grey hoodie.

"Detectives are also hoping to trace two people who were on nearby Colebrook Road and tried to help the victim. They may hold information which can assist with police enquiries."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police via their website or by telephone on 101, quoting reference 50220065431.