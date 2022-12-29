A search is underway for a man who threatened a member of the public with a knife in front of their child in Taunton.

The victim had confronted the man after he took a keyboard from a store in Orchard Shopping Centre at around 2.40pm on Saturday 3 December.

The offender then proceeded to show the victim that he had a knife and threatened them.

Officers from Avon and Somerset have now released CCTV footage and are looking to identify the man.

He is described as white, aged in his late teens or early twenties, of stocky build, with dark brown slightly curly hair and short facial hair.

He was wearing a black hooded top, with the hood up, and a black coat over the top, as well as skinny blue jeans and dark shoes with white soles.

Anyone who has any information is being asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222290031.