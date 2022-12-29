The Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust has urged people heading to the county to celebrate New Year to bring their own medications including pain relief and rehydration powders.

The trust, that has urged people to only call 999 or use the emergency department for life-threatening illnesses and injuries, tweeted the advice ahead of the upcoming celebrations.

It said: “Heading to #Cornwall this #NewYear? Just in case, be wise and bring these three self-care kings! Pain relief, flu and cold remedy and rehydration powders. And don’t forget to pack any prescription medicines, too. #HelpUsHelpYou”.

The trust attached an image detailing what people should have in a first aid kit, including bandages, dressings, tweezers, scissors, antiseptic and medical tape.

South Western Ambulance Service, which covers the region, has declared a critical incident due to being under “extreme pressure”.

On Wednesday morning (28 December), it said there were 482 patients waiting for ambulances, with 106 patients awaiting handover at hospitals across the region.

Adrian Harris, chief medical officer of Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, described how emergency departments were under “incredible pressure”.

He said: “I’m asking all of the public to think very carefully before attending, to think about using 111 either online or on a telephone, to think about going to their pharmacy, and when necessary contacting their general practitioner.

“We are very, very busy so please don’t attend unless absolutely necessary. If you’re in doubt and you think you need help, please come and see us. We’re open but we are very, very busy.”