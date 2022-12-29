A Hollywood star has helped a campaign to save a Cheltenham woman's pet bird who shares his name.

Russell Crowe, who has starred in blockbuster films such as Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind, donated £500 to help Helen Motteram pay for medical treatment for her rook.

The six-year-old bird, who Helen calls Russell Crow, first gained international attention in 2017 when the New Zealand actor heard about Helen's care for the disabled creature and tweeted his appreciation.

But Russell the bird now has an infected eye and is due to be operated on today (29 December).

Helen launched an online appeal to raise money to help Russel and other birds she cares for, through her charity - Russell's Rescue Charity.

She was able to surpass her initial target of £1,500 - helped along by the actor's donation. In a post on the charity's page Helen expressed her gratitude to everyone who had helped.

She said: "Because of your kind donations we've reached our target to cover the initial scan and investigation work. The surgery is due on Thursday the 29th so we will keep the page running.

"By helping to fund Russell's surgery we can continue to fund our rescue which costs between £150 and £200 a week. Russell Crow is so truly grateful."

Russell is due to have its eye removed during the operation which Helen hopes will enable him to live longer, despite the risks surrounding the procedure.