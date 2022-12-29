A fire which broke out at a caravan park in Watchet is believed to have been started deliberately.

A static caravan has been completely destroyed in the blaze which started around 8.30pm last night (28 December).

Pictures from the scene show a number of structures engulfed in flames, and the power lines also caught fire.

Residents near to Helwell Bay were asked to keep their windows and doors closed because of the smoke coming from the fire.

Three fire engines were called to the scene, and it took crews three hours to extinguish the flames.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service say police have been notified of the incident.